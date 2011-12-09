* Court rejects appeal to stay sales of Galaxy tablet in
Australia
* Samsung says Galaxy 10.1 available Australia for Christmas
* Australia court ruling follows decisions in U.S, France
By Amy Pyett
SYDNEY, Dec 9 An Australian court on
Friday lifted a ban on the sale of Samsung Electronics'
Galaxy tablet computer in the country, adding to a
U.S. legal victory for the South Korean technology firm in its
bruising battle with Apple Inc.
The latest move by the High Court allows Samsung to offer
the device Australian shoppers in time for the busy Christmas
shopping season.
Samsung and Apple are locked in the biggest legal battle for
the global technology industry across 10 countries as the they
jostle for the top spot in the fast-growing smartphone and
tablet computer markets.
The Australian court decision follows a U.S court ruling
that denied Apple's plea to ban Galaxy phones and tablets. Apple
has appealed the U.S decision.
Apple has accused Samsung of "slavishly" ripping off its
designs, while Samsung has launched suits against Apple.
Samsung's Galaxy tablet 10.1, which is considered one of the
main alternatives to Apple's iPad has been kept out of the
Australian market since late July.
The Australian market, while not huge is the first launch
market for Apple products outside the United States.
In late November, Samsung won a rare legal victory after an
Australian Federal Court unanimously decided to lift a
preliminary injunction, imposed by a lower court, on sales of
Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1.
Apple had appealed the decision in the High Court, which is
the final court of appeal. Apple could not be reached for
comment immediately.
Samsung is the world's top smartphone maker, but a distant
second to Apple in tablets.
The quarrel has triggered expectations that some of the
pair's $5 billion-plus relationship may be up for grabs. Samsung
counts Apple as its biggest customer and makes parts central to
Apple's mobile devices.
Samsung shares were trading 1.2 percent lower at 0102 GMT,
while the broader Seoul market was down 1.9 percent.
Global tablet sales are expected to explode to more than 50
million in 2011. Apple, which has sold more than 30 million
iPads so far, is expected to continue to dominate the market in
the near term.
Now Amazon.com has also entered the fray with its
Kindle Fire tablet, but Samsung's Galaxy line-up is widely
deemed the closest rival in terms of capability and design to
the iPad.
The legal battle in Australia doesn't stop at tablet
computers. Samsung has sought to block sales of Apple's latest
iPhone 4S, which went on sale in early October, by filing
preliminary sales injunction requests in four countries
including Australia.
An Australian court has agreed to hear that case in March and
April of 2012, with sales allowed to continue as normal ahead of
the hearing on alleged patent infringements.
Samsung said on Friday that a French court had rejected its
request to ban sale of the latest iPhone in that country.