By Noel Randewich
SAN JOSE, Calif. Dec 6 Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics squared off again in court on
Thursday, as the iPhone maker tried to convince a U.S. district
judge to ban sales of a number of the South Korean company's
devices and defended its $1.05 billion jury award.
Apple scored a sweeping legal victory in August at the
conclusion of its landmark case against its arch-foe, when a
U.S. jury found Samsung had copied critical features of the
iPhone and iPad and awarded it damages.
Both sides re-convened on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Lucy
Koh listened to a range of arguments on topics from setting
aside the jury's findings on liability to alleged juror
misconduct and the requested injunction.
The hearing concluded with Koh promising to rule at a later
date.
Twenty-four of Samsung's smartphones were found to have
infringed on Apple's patents, while two of Samsung's tablets
were cleared of similar allegations.
Koh began by questioning the basis for some of the damages
awarded by the jury, putting Apple's lawyers on the defensive.
"I don't see how you can evaluate the aggregate verdict
without looking at the pieces," Koh said.
Samsung's lawyers argued the ruling against it should be
"reverse engineered" to be sure the $1.05 billion was legally
arrived at by the jury and said that on that basis, the amount
should be slashed. Apple countered that the ruling was
reasonable.
"Assuming I disagree with you, what do I do about Captivate,
Continuum, Droid Charge, Epic 4G, and Gem?" Koh asked Apple's
lawyers, referring to the jury's calculation of damages
regarding some of Samsung's devices.
FIERCEST RIVAL
Samsung is Apple's fiercest global business rival and their
battle for consumers' allegiance is helping shape the landscape
of the booming smartphone and tablet industry -- a fight that
has claimed several high-profile victims, including Nokia
.
While the trial was deemed a resounding victory for Apple,
the company has since seen its market value shrink as
uncertainty grows about its ability to continue fending off an
assault by Samsung and other Google Inc Android gadgets
on its home turf.
Apple's stock has nosedived 18 percent since the Aug. 24
verdict, while Samsung's has gained around 16 percent.
Most of the devices facing injunction are older and, in some
cases, out of the market.
Such injunctions have been key for companies trying to
increase their leverage in courtroom patent fights.
In October, a U.S. appeals court overturned a pretrial
sales ban against Samsung's Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a
setback to Apple's battle against Google Inc's increasingly
popular mobile software.
Some analysts say Apple's willingness to license patents to
Taiwan's HTC could convince Koh it does not need the
injunction, as the two companies could arrive at a licensing
deal.
Apple is also attempting to add more than $500 million to
the $1 billion judgment because the jury found Samsung willfully
infringed on its patents. A Samsung lawyer argued against
willfull damages and said the base amount for calculating any
potential willfull damages should be just $10 million.
Samsung wants the verdict overturned, saying the jury
foreman did not disclose that he was once in litigation with
Seagate Technology, a company that Samsung has invested
in.
"He should have been excused for cause," said Samsung lawyer
Charles Verhoeven. "Such a juror was a juror in name only."
The juror misconduct charge is "unlikely to have much
traction," said Christopher Carani, a partner at Chicago-based
intellectual property law firm McAndrews, Held & Malloy, Ltd.
Both Apple and Samsung have filed separate lawsuits covering
newer products, including the Samsung Galaxy Note II. That case
is pending in U.S. District Court in San Jose and is set for
trial in 2014.