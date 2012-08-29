BEIJING Aug 29 A patent dispute between Apple
and Samsung Electronics has yet to make it
to China, with no applications for a probe being made by either
company in the country, state news agency Xinhua reported on
Wednesday.
Chong Quan, the commerce ministry's deputy international
trade representative, told Xinhua the ministry "had not yet
received any probe applications from Apple or Samsung to
investigate products involved in an alleged patent infringement
case in China. The impact of the patent fight on Chinese phone
makers and consumers has yet to be evaluated".
The report gave no other details.
Apple, whose second-largest market is China, scored a legal
victory over Samsung last week when a U.S. jury found the South
Korean company had copied critical features of the iPad and
iPhone and awarded the U.S. group $1.05 billion damages.
Chine company ZTE Corp, the world's fourth-biggest
mobile phone vendor, said this week it was unfazed by the
possibility of being sued by Apple over patent violations.