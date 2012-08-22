By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 22 Nine jurors began
deliberating on Wednesday in Apple Inc's high stakes
patent lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, a
process that could take several days due to the complex legal
issues in play.
The trial began late last month in a San Jose, California
federal court, just miles from Apple's headquarters in
Cupertino.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some
features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales ban
in addition to monetary damages. South Korea's Samsung, which is
trying to expand in the United States, says Apple infringed
several patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
The two tech giants are going toe-to-toe in a patents
dispute that mirrors the struggle for industry supremacy between
the two rivals that control more than half of worldwide
smartphone sales.
The jurors received more than 100 pages of legal
instructions from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Tuesday, and
heard closing arguments from attorneys.
Now, their task is to fill out a 20 page-long verdict form
about seven Apple patents in the case, five from Samsung, along
with other complicated legal claims.
The jury of seven men and two women includes a store
operations manager for a cycling retailer, a systems engineer, a
benefits and payroll manager who works with startups, and an
unemployed video games enthusiast. All but two of them have
college degrees.
If the jury decides that either company violated each
other's patents -- and that those patents are valid -- the judge
could then consider slapping a sales ban on Apple or Samsung
mobile products.
The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
11-1846