By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 24 Just over a week after Samsung
paid Apple more than $548 million for infringing the patents and
designs of the iPhone, Apple has asked a U.S. court to force its
biggest smartphone rival to cough up even more.
In court papers filed on Wednesday, Apple Inc said
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd owes nearly $180 million
in supplemental damages and interest.
These further damages relate to five Samsung devices that
infringed Apple's patents and were sold after a 2012 jury
verdict finding Samsung liable in the dispute.
Representatives for Samsung and Apple could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The long-running dispute dates back to 2011, when Apple sued
Samsung alleging the South Korean electronics company violated
its patents and copied the look of the iPhone. After the 2012
verdict, Samsung was ordered to pay $930 million to Apple.
In May a U.S. appeals court stripped about $382 million from
that total, saying Cupertino, California-based Apple could not
protect the phone's appearance through trademarks. Samsung paid
Apple the bulk of the judgment, $548.2 million, on Dec. 14.
In a case that has come to epitomize the global smartphone
war, Apple and Samsung have more battles ahead. Another trial
over remaining damages related to the appeals court decision is
set to go ahead next March in San Jose, California federal
court.
Samsung has also appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme
Court. The company said Apple was compensated far more than it
deserved for patents on designs of the iPhone's front face,
bezel and application icons. The high court must first decide
whether or not to accept the case for review.
The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No.
11-cv-1846.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Bill Rigby)