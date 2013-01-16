AMSTERDAM Jan 16 A Dutch court, citing previous
decisions in British courts, has ruled that some Samsung
Electronics Galaxy tablets do not infringe an Apple
design.
Wednesday's ruling by a district court in The Hague
concerned the rounded corners of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1,
Galaxy Tab 8.9, and Galaxy Tab 7.7.
"We continue to believe that Apple was not the first to
design a tablet with a rectangular shape and rounded corners and
that the origins of Apple's registered design features can be
found in numerous examples," Samsung said in a statement.
Apple and Samsung, the world's top two smartphone makers,
are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they
vie to win customers for their latest gadgets in the lucrative
mobile market.