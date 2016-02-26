Feb 26 A U.S. appeals court on Friday overturned
a $120 million jury verdict against Samsung, finally handing the
South Korean smartphone maker a significant win in its
longstanding patent feud with top rival Apple.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington, D.C., said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
did not infringe Apple's "quick links" patent, and that
two other patents covering the iPhone's slide-to-unlock and
auto-correct features were invalid. The court also said Apple
was liable for infringing one of Samsung's patents.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Phil Berlowitz)