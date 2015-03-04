By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 Apple Inc told a
U.S. appeals court on Wednesday that rival Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd should be barred from selling products that
infringe on its smartphone patents, but the judges were
skeptical.
Judge Kimberly Moore was skeptical that Apple was being
harmed since it already licenses some technology to other
companies. "You've already licensed these patents up the wazoo!"
she said.
In three years of gloves-off patent litigation, Apple and
Samsung have battled to a virtual draw. The sole exception was
when jurors awarded the iPhone maker about $930 million after a
2012 trial. Samsung is appealing that judgment.
In the latest round, Apple is seeking an injunction against
sales of some Samsung products it says infringe on its patents
for technologies such as slide-to-unlock, auto-correct and quick
links that can, for instance, send a telephone number from an
email to the phone dialer.
Apple lawyer William Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hall &
Dorr LLP said Samsung could quickly design work-arounds for the
patents but did not do so. He told the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit in Washington that Samsung was harming
Apple.
Moore disagreed: "You've licensed them to everyone. So why
is it irreparable harm if Samsung uses the patents?"
Judge Sharon Prost said she was "having a hard time getting
past irreparable harm."
But on rebuttal, Lee said other smartphone companies, like
Google Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd,
had not licensed the technology.
Samsung lawyer Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan LLP said the South Korean company had all but stopped
using the patents, so no injunction was needed.
"Why are you fighting it?" said Moore. "Why am I wasting my
time?"
Some industry observers see the dispute as an attempt by
Apple to curtail the rapid growth of phones based on Google's
rival Android software. Samsung was by far the largest adopter
of the operating platform.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 12-630.
The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Apple Inc v Samsung Electronics, 14-1802.
