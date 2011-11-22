* Competition chief fears patent wars in high-tech sector
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Nov 22 EU regulators
investigating Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics
over their patents dispute are worried intellectual
property rights may be unfairly used by some firms against their
rivals, the EU antitrust chief said on Tuesday.
The European Commission earlier this month asked Apple and
Samsung for details on patents used as standards in the mobile
telephone industry. Both companies are locked in a smartphone
patent war involving more than 20 cases in 10 countries.
"We requested information from both Apple and Samsung. We
have not yet received the answers. We need to look at this
because IP rights can be used as a distortion of competition but
we will need to look at the answers," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
"In particular, in the IT sector, it is obvious it is not
the only case. Apple and Samsung is only one case where IP
rights can be used as an instrument to restrict competition," he
said.
"Standardisation and IP rights are two instruments that in
this new IT sector can be used as a tool to abuse."
This is the first time that the EU's antitrust chief has
publicly voiced his concerns over patent wars in the mobile
telephony sector.
Analysts have said companies can gain an advantage over
their opponents with legal bans on rival products. Samsung's
Galaxy tablet is the hottest competitor to Apple's iPad which
dominates tablet sales worldwide.
Apple is also involved in patent disputes with Taiwan's HTC
Corp and Motorola.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of global
turnover for breaching EU rules.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)