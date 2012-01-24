Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
Software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
AMSTERDAM Apple again lost a bid on Tuesday to have Samsung tablet computers banned in the Netherlands in a Dutch appeals case over infringing copyrights of its iPad tablet computer.
Apple, which has been locked in legal battles with Samsung in almost a dozen countries involving smartphones and tablets, had appealed a Dutch ruling, which said last year Galaxy Tab 10.1 models were not a copy of Apple's iPad.
A Dutch appeals court dismissed Apple's appeal, confirming the Dutch lower court's ruling.
Apple and Samsung have been suing one another as the two technology giants jostle for the top spot in the booming smartphone and tablet markets.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.