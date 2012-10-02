* Injunction on tablet had been in place ahead of trial
* Trial ended in August with victory for Apple on many
claims
* Samsung files motion against Apple on iPhone 5
Oct 1 A U.S. court removed a temporary sales ban
against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Tab 10.1
won by Apple Inc in a patent dispute, allowing the
South Korean company to sell the product in the United States.
While the Galaxy 10.1 is an older model, the lifting of the
ban could still help Samsung in the run-up to the pivotal
holiday shopping season.
"We are pleased with the court's action today, which
vindicates our position that there was no infringement of
Apple's design patent and that an injunction was not called
for," Samsung said in a statement.
Separately, Samsung filed a motion against Apple saying the
iPhone 5 had infringed on some of the company's patents.
The world's top two smartphone makers are locked in patent
disputes in 10 countries as they vie to dominate the lucrative
market.
The legal fight began last year when Apple sued Samsung in
multiple countries, and Samsung countersued.
The injunction on the Galaxy tablet had been put in place
ahead of a month-long trial that pitted the iPhone maker against
Samsung in a closely watched legal battle that ended in August
with a victory for Apple on many of its patent violation claims.
However, the jury found that Samsung had not violated the
patent that was the basis for the tablet injunction and Samsung
argued the sales ban should be lifted.
The sole basis for the preliminary injunction no longer
exists since the jury found that Samsung's Galaxy Tab had not
violated Apple's D'889 patent.
"The court does not agree with Apple that Samsung's motion
for dissolution of the June 26 preliminary injunction cannot be
fairly decided without resolving Apple's post-trial motions,"
Judge Lucy Koh said in her ruling.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.