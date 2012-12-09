By Jeremy Wagstaff and Miyoung Kim
JAKARTA/SEOUL Dec 7 What a difference three
months can make.
At the end of August, Apple Inc seemed on top of
the world. Fresh off a resounding $1.05 billion U.S. legal
victory over arch-foe Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
the company was gearing up to launch the fifth iteration of its
iconic iPhone. Just a week prior, its market value had surpassed
Microsoft Corp's and it became the most valuable
technology company in history.
That was then. Since winning a landmark U.S. patent
infringement case in August, its stock has dived 18 percent,
wiping $108 billion from its value. But the shares of defeated
party Samsung have surged, rising 16 percent.
The dramatic reversal has sparked raging market speculation.
Some pundits say concerns are growing about the seemingly
inexorable advance of Google Inc's Android, the rival
software championed by Samsung. Others say fears about higher
capital gains taxes have prompted investors made rich by Apple's
stock-price growth to sell.
But it is the Apple-Samsung rivalry that defines a global
mobile device industry with a growing list of struggling
players. Together, the two mobile juggernauts account for more
than 1 in 2 smartphones sold globally.
Analysts say Samsung is beginning to shed its aura as a
"fast follower" and becoming a serious innovator, while Apple
has failed to deliver on a truly seminal product in years - the
oft-rumored Apple TV remains a well-honed rumour.
"Apple's actions have started to appear as if innovation is
slowing and they're defending turf with a zero-sum market view
rather than continuing to innovate as a world-beating leader,"
said Tony Nash, managing director at IHS, a business information
provider.
The clash of the gadget titans underscores a broader battle
between Apple and Google's increasingly popular Android mobile
software, now installed on about two out of every three
smartphones sold.
But some Asian analysts also point to Samsung's very
different business model as helping it get a leg up on Apple.
The iPad maker's outsourcing structure provides fatter
margins, but cedes some control to an army of suppliers, while
Samsung's competitiveness is driven by keeping most of its
manufacturing in-house.
And while Apple focuses on a few high-end mobile devices,
Samsung's product breadth helps it scoop up new, less affluent
users who can then be driven towards higher-margin devices, such
as the phone-tablet combo Galaxy Note.
"In Asia, Samsung is still in the stronger growth position
when it comes to smartphones - bringing large-screen models to
the masses, re-introducing the pen with its Galaxy Note series
and also, at the lower-end, with its entry-level Galaxy Y
devices driving emerging markets like Indonesia and India," said
Melissa Chau, Singapore-based research manager at IDC.
SAMSUNG SHIFT
No one is writing off Apple, still the world's most valuable
listed company and expected to chalk up 27 percent revenue
growth to almost $200 billion in fiscal 2013 - about level with
Samsung.
"There have certainly been missteps at Apple ... but if we
look at what's been achieved in the year since (co-founder
Steve) Job's death, there are things that keep their competitors
quaking in their boots," said Rachel Lashford, Managing
Director, Mobile and APAC, at consultancy Canalys in Singapore.
Among its strengths, she cited unprecedented demand around
new launches, the expansion of content on iTunes and the Apps
Store, a possible move to product updates twice a year, efforts
to improve parts supply and manufacturing, the dogged legal
pursuit of Samsung and cash reserves of more than $120 billion.
Its gross margins of above 40 percent are double Samsung's.
But the South Korean company is now beginning to generate
some buzz with recent improvements in its line-up. This week,
news emerged that it is likely accelerating the launch of its
next-generation flagship Galaxy smartphone - which sports an
unbreakable screen.
Codenamed "Project J," the Galaxy S IV could be released as
early as March or April, according to leading industry analysts
and tech blogs. With smartphones increasingly looking alike, an
unbreakable screen could be a big selling point for the Galaxy
over the iPhone.
"Samsung's richer product line-up and vertically integrated
supply structure are among its strongest advantages over Apple's
simpler product range and strength in software," said Kim
Young-chan, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp in Seoul.
Samsung is estimated to have shipped close to 56 million
smartphones in July-September, more than double the number of
iPhones, and analysts expect it to sell around 30 million more
smartphones than Apple this quarter.
The South Korean firm's shift comes as its Cupertino,
California-based rival suffered from some missteps in its iPhone
5 mapping app, supply constraints that have prompted delivery
delays and allegations of employee abuse at supplier plants in
China.
Charles Moon, Singapore-based principal analyst at Informa
Telecoms & Media, a research consultancy, sees these as a sign
Apple is adjusting to maturing markets.
"A completely offensive strategy with uncontested gains are
a thing of the past," he said. "Apple is not positioned well at
the moment following a couple of disappointing quarters and
continued negative news flow.
"Regardless of what happens (in the court ruling), Samsung
and Android are winning where it counts - outside the courtroom
- and this is likely to go on unless Apple can continue to
reinvent itself. Very difficult, considering how far they've
come, but not impossible. They've done it before," he added.
APPLE MISSTEPS
In the key battleground of China - the world's No. 1
cellphone market - Samsung and Android devices in general appear
to be making headway against pricier Apple gadgets.
Third-quarter data shows Apple slid to sixth place in China,
its largest market after the United States. Samsung kept top
slot, according to research firm IDC, which estimated the
Chinese smartphone market at a record of more than 60 million in
July-September.
IDC analysts forecast a rebound for Apple with this month's
iPhone 5 launch there, but it has so far failed to crack the
country's largest carrier by far, China Mobile Ltd.
Apple's "loss of market share and of opportunities like a
stalled China Mobile agreement are notable and, potentially,
show some strengths of an integrated hardware-led model of
players like Samsung against the comprehensive hardware-software
ecosystem model of Apple," said Nash at IHS.
"This competition is far from over and my hope is that it
forces very strong and continued innovation from Apple, Samsung
and others."