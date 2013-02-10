By Poornima Gupta and Miyoung Kim and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL Feb 10 It was the late
Steve Jobs' worst nightmare.
A powerful Asian manufacturer, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, uses Google Inc's Android software to
create smartphones and tablets that closely resemble the iPhone
and the iPad. Samsung starts gaining market share, hurting Apple
Inc's margins and stock price and threatening its reign
as the king of cool in consumer electronics.
Jobs, of course, had an answer to all this: a
"thermo-nuclear" legal war that would keep clones off the
market. Yet nearly two years after Apple first filed a
patent-infringement lawsuit against Samsung, and six months
after it won a huge legal victory over its South Korean rival,
Apple's chances of blocking the sale of Samsung products are
growing dimmer by the day.
Indeed, a series of recent court rulings suggests that the
smartphone patent wars are now grinding toward a stalemate, with
Apple unable to show that its sales have been seriously damaged
when rivals, notably Samsung, imitated its products.
That, in turn, may usher in a new phase in the complex
relationship between the two dominant companies in the growing
mobile computing business.
Tim Cook, Jobs' successor as Apple chief executive, was
opposed to suing Samsung in the first place, according to people
with knowledge of the matter, largely because of that company's
critical role as a supplier of components for the iPhone and the
iPad. Apple bought some $8 billion worth of parts from Samsung
last year, analysts estimate.
Samsung, meanwhile, has benefited immensely from the market
insight it gained from the Apple relationship, and from
producing smartphones and tablets that closely resemble Apple's.
While the two companies compete fiercely in the high-end
smartphone business - where together they control half the sales
and virtually all of the profits - their strengths and
weaknesses are in many ways complementary. Apple's operations
chief, Jeff Williams, told Reuters last month that Samsung was
an important partner and they had a strong relationship on the
supply side, but declined to elaborate.
As their legal war winds down, it is increasingly clear that
Apple and Samsung have plenty of common interests as they work
to beat back other potential challengers, such as BlackBerry
or Microsoft.
The contrast with other historic tech industry rivalries is
stark. When Apple accused Microsoft in the 1980s of ripping off
the Macintosh to create the Windows operating system, Apple's
very existence was at stake. Apple lost, the Mac became a niche
product, and the company came close to extinction before Jobs
returned to Apple in late 1996 and saved it with the iPod and
the iPhone. Jobs died in October 2011.
Similarly, the Internet browser wars of the late 1990s that
pitted Microsoft against Netscape ended with Netscape being sold
for scrap and its flagship product abandoned.
Apple and Samsung, on the other hand, are not engaged in a
corporate death match so much as a multi-layered rivalry that is
by turns both friendly and hard-edged. For competitors like
Nokia, BlackBerry, Sony, HTC and
even Google - whose Motorola unit is expected to launch new
smartphones later this year - they are a formidable duo.
THE WAY THEY WERE
The partnership piece of the Apple-Samsung relationship
dates to 2005, when the Cupertino, California-based giant was
looking for a stable supplier of flash memory. Apple had decided
to jettison the hard disc drive in creating the iPod shuffle,
iPod nano and then-upcoming iPhone, and it needed huge volumes
of flash memory chips to provide storage for the devices.
The memory market in 2005 was extremely unstable, and Apple
wanted to lock in a supplier that was rock-solid financially,
people familiar with the relationship said. Samsung held about
50 percent of the NAND flash memory market at that time.
"Whoever controls flash is going to control this space in
consumer electronics," Jobs said at the time, according to a
source familiar with the discussions.
The success of that deal led to Samsung supplying the
crucial application processors for the iPhone and iPad.
Initially, the two companies jointly developed the processors
based on a design from ARM Holdings Plc, but Apple
gradually took full control over development of the chip. Now
Samsung merely builds the components at a Texas factory.
The companies built a close relationship that extended to
the very top: in 2005, Jay Y. Lee, whose grandfather founded the
Samsung Group, visited Jobs' home in Palo Alto,
California, after the two signed the flash memory deal.
The partnership gave Apple and Samsung insight into each
other's strategies and operations. In particular, Samsung's
position as the sole supplier of iPhone processors gave it
valuable data on just how big Apple thought the smartphone
market was going to be.
"Having a relationship with Apple as a supplier, I am sure,
helped the whole group see where the puck was going," said
Horace Dediu, a former analyst at Nokia who now works as a
consultant and runs an influential blog. "It's a very important
advantage in this business if you know where to commit capital."
Samsung declined to comment on its relationship with a
specific customer.
As for Apple, it reaped the benefit of Samsung's heavy
investments in research and development, tooling equipment and
production facilities. Samsung spent $21 billion (23 trillion
won) on capital expenditures in 2012 alone, and plans to spend a
similar amount this year.
By comparison, Intel Corp spent around $11 billion
in 2012, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
expects to spend $9 billion in 2013.
But component expertise, cash and good market intelligence
did not assure success when Samsung launched its own foray into
the smartphone market. The Omnia, a Windows-based product
introduced in 2009, was so reviled that some customers hammered
it to bits in public displays of dissatisfaction.
Meanwhile, Samsung publicly dismissed the iPhone's success.
"The popularity of iPhone is a mere result of excitement
caused by some (Apple) fanatics," Samsung's then-president, G.S.
Choi, told reporters in January 2010.
Privately, though, Samsung had other plans.
"The iPhone's emergence means the time we have to change our
methods has arrived," Samsung mobile business head J.K. Shin
told his staff in early 2010, according to an internal email
filed in U.S. court.
Later that year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S, which
sported the Android operating system and a look and feel very
similar to the iPhone.
STANDOFF
Jobs and Cook complained to top Samsung executives when they
were visiting Cupertino. Apple expected, incorrectly, that
Samsung would modify its design in response to the concerns,
people familiar with the situation said.
Apple's worst fears were confirmed with the early 2011
release of the Galaxy Tab, which Jobs and others regarded as a
clear rip-off of the iPad.
Cook, worried about the critical supplier relationship, was
opposed to suing Samsung. But Jobs had run out of patience,
suspecting that Samsung was counting on the supplier
relationship to shield it from retribution.
Apple filed suit in April 2011, and the conflagration soon
spread to courts in Europe, Asia and Australia. When Apple won
its blockbuster billion-dollar jury verdict against Samsung last
August, it appeared that it might be able to achieve an
outright ban on the offending products - which would have
dramatically altered the smartphone competition.
But Apple has failed to convince U.S. judges to uphold those
crucial sales bans - in large part because the extraordinary
profitability and market power of the iPhone made it all but
impossible for Apple to show it was suffering irreparable harm.
"Samsung may have cut into Apple's customer base somewhat,
but there is no suggestion that Samsung will wipe out Apple's
customer base, or force Apple out of the business of making
smartphones," U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh wrote. "The present
case involves lost sales - not a lost ability to be a viable
market participant."
Samsung, meanwhile, came under pressure from antitrust
regulators and pulled back on its effort to shut down Apple
sales in Europe over a related patent dispute.
A U.S. appeals court recently rejected Apple's bid to
fast-track its case, meaning its hopes for a sales ban are now
stuck in months-long appeals, during which time Samsung may very
well release the next version of its hot-selling Galaxy phone.
THE WORLD IS OURS
The legal battles have been less poisonous to the
relationship than some of the rhetoric suggests.
"People play this stuff up because it shows a kind of drama,
but the business reality is that the temperature isn't that
high," said one attorney who has observed executives from both
companies.
Still, the hostilities appear to have put some dents in the
partnership. Apple is likely to switch to TSMC for the building
of application processors, according to analysts at Goldman
Sachs, Sanford Bernstein and other firms. But analysts at Korea
Investment & Securities and HMC Securities point out that Apple
will not be able to eliminate Samsung as a flash supplier
because it remains the dominant producer of the crucial chips.
Apple declined to comment on the details of its
relationships with any one supplier.
Meanwhile, both companies are deploying strategies out of
the other's playbook as they seek to maintain and extend their
lead over the pack.
Samsung has developed a cheeky, memorable TV ad that mocks
Apple customers, and dramatically ramped up spending on
marketing and advertising, a cornerstone of Apple's success.
U.S. ad spending on the Galaxy alone leaped to nearly $202
million in the first nine months of 2012, from $66.6 million in
2011, according to Kantar Media.
For its part, Apple is investing in manufacturing by helping
its suppliers procure the machinery needed to build large-scale
plants devoted exclusively to the company.
Apple spent about $10 billion in fiscal 2012 on capital
expenditures, and it expects to spend a further $10 billion this
year. By contrast, the company spent only $4.6 billion in fiscal
2011 and $2.6 billion in fiscal 2010.
But Apple and Samsung retain very different strategies.
Apple has just one smartphone and only four product lines in
total, and tries to keep variations to a bare minimum while
focusing on the high end of the market.
Samsung, by contrast, has 37 phone products that are tweaked
for regional tastes and run the gamut from very cheap to very
expensive, according to Mirae Asset Securities. The company also
makes chips, TVs, appliances and a host of other products (and
its brethren in the Samsung Group sell everything from ships to
insurance policies).
Apple devices are hugely popular in the United States;
Samsung enjoys supremacy in developing countries like India and
China. Apple keeps its core staff lean - it has only 60,000
employees worldwide - and relies on partners for manufacturing
and other functions. Samsung Electronics, part of a sprawling
"chaebol," or conglomerate, that includes some 80 companies
employing 369,000 people worldwide, is far more vertically
integrated.
It is those differences, combined with the formidable
strengths that both companies bring to the market, that may
render quiet cooperation a better strategy than all-out war for
some time to come.
Said Brad Silverberg, a former Microsoft executive who was
involved in the Mac vs. Windows wars, "Apple had learnt a lot of
lessons from those days."