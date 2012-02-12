* New suit over slide-lock, voice-search features
* iPhone maker sued Samsung in same court in 2011
Feb 12 Apple Inc has asked a
federal court in California to block Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
from selling its new Galaxy Nexus smartphones,
alleging patent violations.
In a suit filed last week in San Jose, Apple said the Galaxy
Nexus infringes on patents underlying features customers expect
from its products. Those include the ability to unlock phones by
sliding an image and to search for information by voice.
Samsung spokespersons did not immediately return requests
for comment.
With the new suit, Apple is opening up another legal assault
on the Korea-based company after taking Samsung to the same
court in April of last year. In the earlier case, Apple alleges
that Samsung illegally copied iPhone and iPad design features
and the look of its screen icons. That case is
still going on, though in December Apple lost a bid for a
preliminary bar against Samsung for selling Galaxy phones and
tablets.
Apple acknowledged the setback in the new action and said
now it is suing over new products and different patents.
In addition to the California cases, Apple and Samsung are
waging more than 20 legal fights in at least 10 countries in
their war for global leadership of smartphone and tablet
markets.
The new case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, et a
12-00630.