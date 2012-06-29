UPDATE 10-At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Iran's supreme leader, arrests, U.S., U.N. condemnation)
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29 A U.S. judge on Friday granted Apple Inc's request for a preliminary injunction against the sale of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus phone, the latest development in a worldwide patent battle between the two rivals.
The decision came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Iran's supreme leader, arrests, U.S., U.N. condemnation)
June 7 Iran will seek revenge for deadly bomb and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed 12 people, the deputy head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said, according to the news agency Tasnim.