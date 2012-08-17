* Samsung has "monopoly power", unfair to Apple - experts
* Samsung says Apple violated patents; demands royalties
* Trial moves to jury next week
By Edwin Chan
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug 17 Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd abused its "monopoly power" and demanded an
unreasonable royalty from Apple Inc for the use of
wireless patents in the iPhone, hurting the device's commercial
prospects, Apple experts testified.
Richard Donaldson, a former lead patents attorney for Texas
Instruments Inc, told the court on Friday a 2.4 percent
royalty Samsung wanted on the price of the iPhone was
discriminatory because the patents in question enabled just a
fraction of the smartphone' s features.
Later, New York University professor Janusz Ordover likened
that rate - equivalent to $14 per $600 iPhone - to a "holdup."
"Samsung's conduct distorted the decision making process" in
setting standards, said Ordover, a former deputy assistant
attorney general for the Justice Department's antitrust
division. "It enabled Samsung's technology to be introduced, to
become part of the standard. They have acquired holdup power."
Samsung accuses Apple of infringing those patents, which are
related to wireless communications for smartphones and are
broadly licensed to Intel Corp and other technology
corporations. Apple, meanwhile, accuses Samsung of copying the
design and some features of its iPad and iPhone.
The former Texas Instruments executive joined a string of
rebuttal expert witnesses that Apple presented in court in the
closing hours of the U.S. legal battle with its South Korean
rival.
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are set to begin
next week.
The court battle is a facet of a bigger war for supremacy in
the mobile market between the two corporations, which sell more
than half the world's smartphones. The mobile market is one of
fastest growing and most lucrative in technology sector.
"If other companies were to determine that this is a
reasonable royalty, then the total royalty on the iPhone would
be something like 50 percent," Donaldson testified. "It's
neither fair nor reasonable because you could not be successful
in the market."
Other expert witnesses included Michael Walker, a former
senior Vodafone Group Plc research executive, who from
2008 to 2011 chaired the European telecoms standards authority.
He said Samsung failed to disclose in a timely fashion the
patents referred to by Donaldson.
During cross examination, Samsung lawyer Charles Verhoeven
probed the idea that trade secrets and confidential information
were exempt from a requirement for full and timely disclosure.
In any case, the South Korean company had never come under
scrutiny from the standards-setting agency on that issue, he
said.
The courtroom battle has transfixed insiders since July.
Apple is demanding more than $2.5 billion in damages and a sales
ban, while its rival is demanding licensing fees. Samsung also
says Apple's damages should be calculated not on gross margins,
but after all other costs - such as marketing - are factored in.
The trial in San Jose in the heart of Silicon Valley has
offered glimpses into the two huge corporate machines - from
their design and marketing processes to the profits they make on
devices.
MONOPOLY POWER?
Standing on the sidelines is Google Inc, whose
Android software powers most of Samsung's phones and is said by
analysts to be an indirect target of Apple's legal assault
against the South Korean company in a multiple of countries.
Tensions have run high with so much at stake, but the trial
has offered some levity.
Judge Lucy Koh asked whether Apple lawyer Bill Lee was
"smoking crack" after he presented a 75-page list of witnesses,
a quip that came up again to much good-natured chuckling -
including from Lee himself - on Friday.
Friday's testimony centered on the concept of standards or
essential patents - intellectual property built into a commonly
agreed set of specifications - and in this case, the UMTS
wireless communications standard used worldwide by mobile
devices.
Professor Ordover testified that standards essential patents
- a point of contention in a global market where corporations
constantly seek an edge - have enormous benefits to consumers
and manufacturers. But they also have "potential risk" and can
be abused. Ordover argued that Samsung unfairly wielded its two
patents against Apple.
Apple's lawyers argue that Samsung - a member of the body
that crafted UMTS standards in 2005 - is charging an unfairly
high licensing fee for those patents, in effect trying to stymie
market advances. Samsung says the patents are intellectual
property for which it rightly requires compensation.
On Friday, Samsung's lawyers did not cross-examine many of
the Apple witnesses at length and in many cases simply chose not
to do so. The South Korean company has used up almost all of its
allotted trial time.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.