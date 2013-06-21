By Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO A Tokyo court ruled on Friday that Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd had infringed rival Apple Inc's
patent for a so-called bounce-back feature on earlier
models of its popular smartphones.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers,
are fighting patent disputes across the globe as they compete to
dominate the lucrative mobile market and win customers with
their latest gadgets.
Apple claimed that Samsung had copied the feature, in which
icons on its smartphones and tablets quiver back when users
scroll to the end of an electronic document. Samsung has already
changed its interface on recent models to show a blue line at
the end of documents.
The Japanese court's decision comes after the U.S. Patent
and Trademark office judged earlier this year that Apple's
bounce-back patent was invalid, allowing older Samsung models
that had a similar feature to remain on sale.
However, the U.S. agency subsequently decided that several
aspects of the bounce-back feature were actually patentable,
according to documents filed by Apple in U.S. court last week.