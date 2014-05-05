BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SAN JOSE, Calif. May 5 A U.S. jury on Monday left the total damages Samsung Electronics Co Ltd must pay Apple Inc unchanged at $119.6 million after additional deliberations in a trial where the South Korean smartphone maker was found to have infringed three Apple patents.
During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting By Dan Levine, editing by Peter Henderson)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.