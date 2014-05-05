(Adds jurors' comments)
SAN JOSE, Calif. May 5 A U.S. jury on Monday
left the total damages Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
must pay Apple Inc unchanged at $119.6 million, after
additional deliberations in a trial where the South Korean
smartphone maker was found to have infringed three Apple
patents.
During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California
federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on
smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung
denied wrongdoing.
On Friday, the jury ordered Samsung to pay Apple $119.6
million for infringing the iPhone maker's patents. But Apple
attorneys argued at the time that the jurors made a technical
mistake in awarding Apple damages on a patent covering one of
Samsung's phones. The jury was ordered back to court Monday to
resolve that issue.
Juror Margarita Palmada, a 69-year-old retired high-school
Spanish teacher, said she wished the two sides had been able to
work out their issues without resorting to litigation.
"It would have been so much simpler for all involved," she
said in an interview after the jury wrapped.
Some of the jurors had initially been in favor of awarding
Apple more but eventually arrived at the consensus verdict, she
said, but declined to offer more details.
Apple and Samsung have been litigating around the world for
three years. Jurors awarded the iPhone maker about $930 million
after a 2012 trial in San Jose, but Apple failed to persuade
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh to issue a permanent injunction
against the sale of Samsung phones in the United States.
The current case involves five Apple patents that were not
in the 2012 trial and that cover iPhone features such as
slide-to-unlock and search technology.
TIT FOR TAT
Apple is seeking to ban sales of several Samsung phones,
including the Galaxy S III, as well as monetary damages. It will
now be up to Judge Koh to decide whether a sales injunction is
warranted, though legal experts deem that unlikely.
In the San Jose trial, the jury found that Samsung had
infringed two patents, and the judge had ruled before trial that
Samsung had infringed a third.
The jury also found Apple had infringed on one of the Korean
company's own patents. Samsung, which asserted a $6 million
damages claim, was awarded $158,400.
During the trial, the two tech leaders also sparred over how
Google Inc's work on the software used in Samsung
phones affects Apple's patent claims. Samsung's phones run on
the Android mobile operating system developed by Google.
Google was not a defendant in the case, but during the trial
Samsung pointed out that some of the features Apple claims to
own were actually invented by Google, and called a handful of
executives from the Internet search company to testify on its
behalf.
But on Monday, jury foreman and International Business
Machines Corp executive Tom Dunham, 59, said in an
interview that Google's role had not factored much in the
jurors' deliberations.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 12-630.
