SYDNEY, July 23 Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co began the latest round of their
long-running global patent war on Monday as an Australian judge
began hearing evidence for an anticipated three-month trial.
While any decision in the Australian case is unlikely to
have a substantial impact in other jurisdictions like Europe or
the United States where the technology giants are suing each
other, lawyers say the trial proceedings could reshape the legal
strategies employed by Apple and Samsung in other countries.
Mark Summerfield, a patent lawyer and senior associate with
Melbourne-based law firm Watermark, said "there's no doubt
there's a strategic and psychological effect" attached to the
Australian case. "Courts in other countries will watch what is
happening here," he said.
Apple and Samung representatives declined to comment on
Monday at the hearing.
Apple and Samsung have been fighting across 10 countries
since April 2011 over patents covering smartphones and tablets,
with the Australian dispute centering on touch-screen technology
used in Samsung's new Galaxy 10.1 tablet.
The quarrel has triggered expectations that some of the
pair's $5 billion-plus relationship may be up for grabs. Samsung
counts Apple as its biggest customer and makes parts central to
Apple's mobile devices.
Summerfield said unless the two companies come to a global
settlement, the Australian case is likely to run until well into
2014 as an appeal to any ruling at the end of the current trial
"is a 100 percent certainty."