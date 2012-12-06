Dec 5 Lawyers for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
filed a redacted copy of a 10-year patent licensing
agreement struck by Apple Inc with Taiwan's HTC Corp
in a U.S. court late on Wednesday following a judge's
order.
The Korean electronics giant had earlier filed a motion to
compel Apple -- with whom it is waging a bitter legal battle
over mobile patents across several countries -- to reveal
details of a settlement that was reached with HTC on Nov. 10 but
which have been kept under wraps.
The court last month ordered Apple to disclose to Samsung
details of the legal settlement that the iPhone maker reached
with HTC, including terms of the 10-year patents licensing
agreement.
In August, Apple won a $1.05 billion verdict against Samsung
after a U.S. jury found that certain Samsung gadgets violated
Apple's software and design patents.
Legal experts say the question of which patents are covered
by the Apple-HTC settlement, and licensing details, could be
instrumental in Samsung's efforts to thwart Apple's subsequent
quest for a permanent sales ban on its products.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.