AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Apple again
lost a bid on Tuesday to have Samsung tablet
computers banned in the Netherlands in a Dutch appeals case over
infringing copyrights of its iPad tablet computer.
Apple, which has been locked in legal battles with Samsung
in almost a dozen countries involving smartphones and tablets,
had appealed a Dutch ruling, which said last year Galaxy Tab
10.1 models were not a copy of Apple's iPad.
A Dutch appeals court dismissed Apple's appeal, confirming
the Dutch lower court's ruling.
Apple and Samsung have been suing one another as the two
technology giants jostle for the top spot in the booming
smartphone and tablet markets.