STOCKHOLM Dec 18 Korea's Samsung Electronics
on Tuesday said it would drop law suits aimed at
banning the sale of Apple Inc. products in Europe just
a day after scoring a victory in a battle in the United States
with the maker of iPhones.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers,
have been locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries
over the last 18 months since Apple sued Samsung, saying the
Korean firm copied its best-selling iPhone and iPad.
On Tuesday, Samsung said it was dropping an attempt to stop
the sale of some Apple products in Germany, Britain, France,
Italy and the Netherlands, though it did not say it would halt
its court battle for compensation.
"Samsung remains committed to licensing our technologies on
fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, and we strongly
believe it is better when companies compete fairly in the
marketplace, rather than in court," the company said in a
statement.
A spokesman for Apple declined to comment on Samsung's
decision.
The decision comes a day after a judge rejected Apple Inc's
request for a ban on the sale of Samsung Electronics'
smartphones in the United States.
In August, Apple was awarded $1.05 billion in damages after
a U.S. jury found Samsung had copied critical features of the
iPhone and iPad. The Samsung products run on the Android
operating system, developed by Google.
In January, the European Commission opened an investigation
into whether Samsung Electronics has distorted
competition in the European mobile device market, breaking EU
antitrust rules.