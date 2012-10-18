LONDON Oct 18 Apple Inc lost its
appeal over a ruling that its rival Samsung's Galaxy
tablet did not copy the iPad in a British court on Thursday.
The world's two leading smartphone makers are fighting over
patents, both for smartphones and for tablets, in courts around
the world.
The Court of Appeal upheld its judgment that despite some
similarities, Samsung did not infringe Apple's design, in part
because its products were "not as cool" as the iPad.
The U.S. company was instructed to run ads saying the Korean
company did not copy the iPad, both on its website and in
selected newspapers.
Judge Kitchin said on Thursday that the notices must be in a
font size no smaller than Ariel 14.