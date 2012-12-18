UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
Dec 17 A U.S. judge on Monday denied Apple Inc's request for a permanent injunction against Samsung Electronics' smartphones, a court filing showed.
Earlier, Apple was awarded $1.05 billion in damages after a U.S. jury found Samsung had copied critical features of the iPhone and iPad.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.