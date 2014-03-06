By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 A U.S. judge on Thursday
rejected Apple's request for a permanent sales ban in the United
States against some older Samsung smartphones, a key setback for
the iPhone maker in its global patent battle.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, ruled
that Apple Inc had not presented enough evidence to
show that its patented features were a significant enough driver
of consumer demand to warrant an injunction.
Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have been
litigating for nearly three years over various smartphone
features patented by Apple, such as the use of fingers to pinch
and zoom on the screen, as well as design elements such as the
phone's flat, black glass screen.
Apple was awarded more than $900 million by U.S. juries but
the iPhone maker has failed to sustain a permanent sales ban
against its rival, a far more serious threat to Samsung, which
earned $7.7 billion last quarter.
The ruling on Thursday comes ahead of another patent trial
set to begin later this month involving newer Samsung phones,
and could frustrate any further attempt by Apple to bar the
sales of those models as well.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the order.
In a statement, Samsung said it was pleased with the ruling.
"We ... agree with its observation that a few software features
alone don't drive consumer demand for Samsung products - rather
consumers value a multitude of features," the company said.
Even though Samsung no longer sells the older-model phones
targeted by the injunction request, Apple has argued in court
documents that such an order is important to prevent Samsung
from future copying with new products "not more colorably
different" than the defunct models.
Samsung, meanwhile, argued that Apple was trying to target
new Samsung phones in order to instill fear and uncertainty
among carriers and retailers.
Samsung's phones use the Android operating system, developed
by Google Inc.
A Northern California jury found that Samsung infringed
several Apple patents after a widely watched 2012 trial.
Following the trial, Koh rejected Apple's request for a sales
ban, but in November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit ordered her to reconsider Apple's evidence of market
demand.
In her ruling on Thursday, Koh wrote that a consumer survey
by Apple likely inflated the value that customers place on the
patented smartphone features in dispute.
"A multitude of other survey evidence not prepared for the
purpose of litigation," Koh wrote, "indicates that numerous
features that were not tested - such as battery life, MP3 player
functionality, operating system, text messaging options, GPS,
and processor speed - are highly important to consumers."
Apple must demonstrate more than an insignificant amount of
lost sales due to Samsung's copying, Koh wrote, and Apple's
survey is "unpersuasive" evidence on that point.
In a separate order, Koh entered final judgment against
Samsung for about $930 million in damages stemming the 2012 jury
finding of patent infringement. Samsung said it would appeal
that decision.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.