WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Trade
Representative's office said on Tuesday that it would allow a
U.S. ban to go into effect on products made by Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd that infringe on Apple Inc
patents.
The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Aug. 9 that
some older mobile devices made by South Korea's Samsung
infringed on Apple patents. It banned the importation of those
devices.
Samsung has said in government filings that it has
design-arounds for the infringing technology that have been
approved by the ITC.