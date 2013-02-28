SEOUL A Tokyo court on Thursday ruled in favour of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a patent lawsuit over mobile devices filed by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), the South Korean firm said.

The world's top two smartphone makers are engaged in a global legal battle over patents on smartphones and tablets, as they vie to win customers in the lucrative mobile market.

"We are disappointed by today's court decision. Following a thorough review of the ruling, we will take the measures necessary to protect our intellectual property rights," Samsung said in a statement without giving further details.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)