SEOUL Feb 28 A Tokyo court on Thursday ruled in
favour of Apple Inc in a patent lawsuit over mobile
devices filed by Samsung Electronics, the South
Korean firm said.
The world's top two smartphone makers are engaged in a
global legal battle over patents on smartphones and tablets, as
they vie to win customers in the lucrative mobile market.
"We are disappointed by today's court decision. Following a
thorough review of the ruling, we will take the measures
necessary to protect our intellectual property rights," Samsung
said in a statement without giving further details.