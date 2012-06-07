A shop assistant poses with the new Samsung Galaxy S III after it's launch at the Westfield shopping centre in west London, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

SAN JOSE, California An Apple Inc (AAPL.O) lawyer said the iPhone and iPad maker may seek a legal order stopping the launch of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) Galaxy S III phone in the United States later this month.

At a hearing on Thursday in a San Jose, California federal court, Apple attorney Josh Krevitt said the company could file for a temporary restraining order against Samsung as early as Friday.

"Once sales are made, the harm is irreparable," Krevitt said.

Apple sued Samsung for patent infringement last year, accusing the South Korean electronics maker of "slavishly" copying the iPhone and iPad. Samsung denies the claims and countersued.

Apple filed papers on Tuesday seeking to ban Samsung's new Galaxy S III, along with the Galaxy Nexus. Samsung has already booked over 9 million preorders of the Galaxy S III, which is set to be sold by carriers in the United States on June 21, Apple said in its court filing.

Samsung, however, argued that Apple should not be allowed to seek such a fast injunction against the Galaxy S III.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said she would not address arguments about the Galaxy S III phone at the hearing on Thursday, and would instead focus on the Nexus.

Koh said Apple could file for a temporary restraining order on the Galaxy S III, but said it was unclear whether the request could be scheduled and decided before the launch.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California is Apple Inc. vs. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. et al., 12-cv-630.

(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr and Richard Chang)