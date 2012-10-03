By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said a major patent verdict in favor of Apple Inc
should be overturned because the jury foreman did not
disclose that he once was in litigation with Seagate Technology
PLC, a company that counts Samsung as a major investor.
Samsung's position, disclosed on Tuesday in an unredacted
court filing, confirms a report from Reuters last week on the
substance of the Korean company's argument.
An Apple representative declined to comment.
The global legal war between Apple and Samsung reached a
crucial point in August when a jury in northern California found
Samsung had improperly violated patented technology in the
iPhone and iPad. They awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages,
and U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh could impose permanent sales
bans on Samsung products.
Samsung filed a motion for a new trial last month, but its
allegations of juror misconduct were hidden from public view.
Koh rejected Samsung's request to keep that argument under seal,
and Samsung on Tuesday filed an unredacted version.
During jury selection, Velvin Hogan - who eventually became
the foreman - disclosed one lawsuit in which he had been
involved, but failed to discuss two others, according to
Samsung.
One of those cases concerned his former employer, the hard
drive maker Seagate, Samsung said.
"Samsung has a substantial strategic relationship with
Seagate," the company said in the court filing, "which
culminated last year in the publicized sale of a division to
Seagate in a deal worth $1.375 billion, making Samsung the
single largest direct shareholder of Seagate."
Samsung added: "Mr. Hogan's failure to disclose the Seagate
suit raises issues of bias that Samsung should have been allowed
to explore in questioning."
Hogan did disclose he had worked for Seagate during voir
dire. In an interview with Reuters last week, Hogan acknowledged
the litigation with Seagate - now twenty years old - and said he
had not been asked to list every lawsuit in which he had ever
been involved.
Hogan said he didn't fault Samsung for attempting its
argument. "They've got a job to do and I don't hold that against
them," he said.
A hearing on a range of issues, including the juror
allegations, is set for December. In the meantime, Koh dissolved
a pretrial sales injunction against Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1
this week, and Samsung added the iPhone 5 to the list of Apple
products it accuses of infringing its patents.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.