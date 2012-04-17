By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd agreed that their chief
executives would participate in settlement talks to try to
resolve a patent lawsuit over smartphone and tablet technology,
according to a court filing.
Apple sued Samsung in the United States last year, saying
the South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and
tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad. Samsung then
countersued Apple.
In a court filing late on Monday, both companies agreed to
the settlement conference. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on
Tuesday then referred the companies to a San Francisco-based
magistrate judge who will lead the talks.
Representatives for Apple and Samsung could not immediately
be reached on Tuesday.
Along with Apple chief executive Tim Cook and Samsung CEO
Choi Gee-sung, both companies' general counsels will also
participate, according to Koh's order.
The two companies are engaged in a bruising legal battle
that includes more than 20 cases in 10 countries as they jostle
for the top spot in the smartphone and tablet markets. In the
case before Koh, trial is currently scheduled for July.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.