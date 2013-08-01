An Apple IPhone 4s and Samsung Galaxy S are seen in this illustration photo in Berlin August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files

WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it would delay a decision on whether some mobile phones and tablets made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) infringe on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) patents.

The decision had been expected on Thursday but was put off until August 9. No reason was given for the delay.

The ITC is a popular venue for patent infringement lawsuits since it has the power to ban the importation of devices that infringe on patents.

The delay comes as the same companies - which are waging legal battles in some 10 countries - await a decision from the Obama administration on whether to stick with an ITC decision finding that some Apple devices infringe a Samsung patent. That decision is now due.

The ITC ruled on June 4 that some older iPad and iPhone models made to use AT&T's (T.N) network infringed on a Samsung patent that allows the ability of devices to transmit multiple services simultaneously and correctly through 3G wireless technology.

If the decision is upheld, the import or sale of the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad 3G and iPad 2 3G distributed by AT&T would be banned in the United States.

The case delayed on Thursday at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-796. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny, Richard Chang and Ken Wills)