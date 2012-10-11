WASHINGTON Oct 11 A U.S. appeals court
overturned a preliminary injunction banning the sale of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus smartphone on
Thursday, sending the case back to a California court for
reconsideration.
Apple had filed a lawsuit in February accusing Samsung of
infringing eight patents, and had asked a California court to
ban the sale of smartphones it said infringed on its patents.
The lower court agreed.
But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which
had previously put a stay on the injunction, ruled that the
district court in California "abused its discretion in entering
an injunction."