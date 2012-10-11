* Court considered a single patent
* Saga continues; Patents at center of war
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 A U.S. appeals court
overturned a preliminary injunction on the sale of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus smartphone on
Thursday, dealing a setback to Apple Inc in its battle against
Google Inc's increasingly popular mobile software.
Apple is waging war on several fronts against
Google, whose Android software powers many of Samsung's devices.
In one of the more visible developments of that battle,
Apple scored a sweeping legal victory over Samsung in August
when a U.S. jury found Samsung had copied critical features of
the hugely popular iPhone and iPad and awarded Apple $1.05
billion in damages.
In this case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit was considering an injunction ordered before the trial
began but which was quickly stayed. The appeals court reversed
the injunction entirely on Thursday, saying that the "district
court abused its discretion."
Apple failed to prove, the court said, that consumers
purchased the Samsung product because of the infringing
technology. The court considered a single patent - one which
allows the smartphone to search multiple data storage locations
at once. For example, the smartphone could search the device's
memory as well as the Internet with a single query.
The appeals court has sent the case back to a lower
California court for reconsideration.
The Nexus is an aging product in Samsung's lineup, with a
collection of new tablets and smartphones intended for launch
before the holidays.
On Wednesday, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt called
the intensifying struggle between Apple and his company a
"defining fight" for the future of the mobile industry.
"We've not seen ... competitive fights on this scale," he
said during an interview with tech blog AllThingsDigital at New
York's 92nd Street Y.
Apple declined comment. Samsung did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.