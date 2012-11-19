WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. International Trade
Commission will review a judge's decision which found that Apple
did not violate patents owned by Samsung Electronics
in making the iPod touch, iPhone and iPad.
An administrative law judge at the ITC had said in a
preliminary ruling in September that Apple was innocent of
violating the patents. The ITC, which could have opted to simply
uphold the judge's decision, said that it would take up the
matter. A final decision is expected in January.
Apple and Samsung have taken their bruising patent disputes
to some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming
mobile industry.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-794.