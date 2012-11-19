By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. International Trade
Commission will review a judge's decision which found that Apple
did not violate patents owned by Samsung Electronics
in making the iPod touch, iPhone and iPad.
An administrative law judge at the ITC had said in a
preliminary ruling in September that Apple was innocent of
violating the patents. The ITC, which could have opted to simply
uphold the judge's decision, said that it would take up the
matter. A final decision is expected in January.
If Apple is found to infringe, its devices can be banned for
sale in the United States.
Apple and Samsung have taken their bruising patent disputes
to some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming
mobile industry.
Apple won a huge victory in August when a U.S. jury found
the South Korean firm had copied key features of the iPhone.
Apple was awarded $1.05 billion in damages. That ruling is under
appeal.
In its announcement that it would review the case, the ITC
asked for briefings on how it should consider standard essential
patents, which are normally expected to be licensed widely and
on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms. The use of
standards helps companies ensure devices are interoperable.
Some antitrust enforcers have argued that it is wrong for
companies which own standard essential patents to ask for
infringing devices to be barred from the country except in
extreme instances.
The commission is reviewing a decision by ITC Judge James
Gildea, who said in September that Apple did not violate the
four patents at issue in the case, which was filed in mid-2011.
The two standard essential patents in the complaint are
related to 3G wireless technology and the format of data packets
for high-speed transmission.
Apple has a parallel complaint filed against Samsung at the
ITC, accusing Samsung, a major Apple chip provider as well as a
global rival, of blatantly copying its iPhones and iPads. An ITC
judge said in that case that Samsung infringed on four Apple
patents. The full ITC will issue a final decision in February.
Apple has waged an international patent war since 2010 as it
seeks to limit growth of Google's Android system. The
fight has embroiled Samsung, HTC and others who use Android.
Google's Android software, which Apple's late founder Steve
Jobs denounced as a "stolen product," has become the world's No.
1 smartphone operating system.
Samsung is the world's largest smartphone maker, while Apple
is in third place. Many experts consider Samsung's Galaxy
touchscreen tablets the main rival to the iPad, although they
are currently a distant second to Apple's devices.
Samsung is also a parts supplier to Apple, producing micro
processors, flat screens and memory chips - both dynamic random
access memory (DRAM) chips and NAND memory chips - for the
iPhone, iPad and iPod. Apple has reduced orders from Samsung for
chips and screens.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-794.