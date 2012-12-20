WASHINGTON Dec 20 Tech giant Apple Inc
, battling Samsung Electronics Co over
patents in several countries, argued on Thursday that a U.S.
appeals court should reconsider its decision to overturn a
pretrial sales ban on Samsung for infringement.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in October
overturned a pretrial sales ban ordered by a lower court in
California. The order was to stop sales of Samsung's Galaxy
Nexus smartphone.
Apple argued that this was inappropriate and asked for an
"en banc review," which means that a larger panel of judges
would reconsider the decision made by the three-judge panel in
October.
The fight is over a single patent - one that allows the
smartphone to search multiple data storage locations at once.
For example, the smartphone could search the device's memory as
well as the Internet with a single query.
Apple argued that the sales ban should be reinstated because
it uses the patent in question and competes with Samsung. The
three-judge panel had said that consumers did not buy Samsung
phones primarily because of the patent, and thus, a sales ban
was inappropriate.
It has become increasingly difficult for companies to win
sales bans related to patent infringement in recent years. Such
sales injunctions have been a key for companies trying to
increase their leverage in courtroom patent fights.
Apple, in a different patent lawsuit, scored a sweeping legal
victory over Samsung in August when a U.S. jury found Samsung
had copied critical features of the hugely popular iPhone and
iPad and awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages.
The Nexus phone was not included in that trial, but is part
of a tandem case Apple filed against Samsung earlier this year.
The case in the Federal Circuit is Apple Inc vs. Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd et al., 12-1507.
Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh rejected
Apple's request for a permanent sales ban against 26 mostly
older Samsung phones, though any injunction could potentially
have been extended to Samsung's newer Galaxy products. Koh cited
the Federal Circuit's Nexus ruling as binding legal precedent in
her order.
In a separate court filing on Thursday, Apple said it
intended to appeal Koh's ruling.