NEW YORK, Aug 31 Seeking to capitalize on a
major legal victory over its rival Samsung Electronics Ltd
, Apple Inc has asked a federal court in a
separate case to find that four additional Samsung products,
including the Galaxy S III, infringe Apple's patents.
In February, Apple alleged that at least 17 Samsung products
infringe its patents. In a court filing made in San Jose federal
court on Friday, Apple added four more products to the list of
allegedly infringing products that have been released beginning
in August 2011 and continuing through this month.
Apple won a major victory over Samsung last Friday in a
separate case when a jury found that the South Korean company
had copied critical features of the hugely popular iPhone and
iPad and awarded the U.S. company $1.05 billion in damages.
Samsung representatives did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The case is U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Ltd, et al
12-00630.