SAN JOSE, Calif. Nov 12 A jury was selected on Tuesday for a retrial between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake between the two mobile giants.

Opening statements are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, and the trial is expected to last about a week.

Apple and Samsung are engaged in global litigation over each other's patents. Last year a jury awarded Apple about $1 billion, after Apple had successfully convinced a jury that Samsung copied various iPhone features - like using one's fingers to pinch and zoom on the screen - along with design touches like the phone's flat, black glass screen.

In March, however, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ordered a retrial on about $400 million in damages, ruling that the previous jury had made some errors in its calculations. Samsung manufactures phones that use the Android operating system, which is developed by Google Inc.

In a San Jose, California federal court on Tuesday, dozens of potential jurors were quizzed by Koh and attorneys for both sides. By the end of the day, six women and two men were selected to hear the evidence.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California is is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.