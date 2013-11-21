(Adds comment from Samsung, jurors)
By Gerry Shih
SAN JOSE, Calif. Nov 21 A U.S. jury awarded
Apple Inc about $290 million in a damages retrial
against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, restoring a
large chunk of a historic verdict the iPhone maker won last
year.
After a week long trial, the jury deliberated for nearly two
days before reaching a decision on Thursday in a San Jose,
California federal court. Apple had requested $379.8 million,
while Samsung argued that it should have to pay $52.7 million.
Apple and Samsung have been fighting in the courts for over
two years. Apple was awarded over $1 billion last year after it
convinced a jury that Samsung copied various iPhone features -
like using fingers to pinch and zoom on the screen - along with
design touches like the phone's flat, black glass screen.
Earlier this year U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh upheld nearly
$640 million of that verdict but ordered a retrial on the rest,
ruling that the previous jury had made some errors in its
calculations. Combined with the retrial verdict of $290.5
million on Thursday, Apple has now been awarded $929.8 million
in the case.
Apple called its marketing chief Phil Schiller to testify
during the trial. Samsung did not call any senior executives, a
fact hammered on by Apple attorneys during closing argument.
Juror Barry Goldman-Hall, 60, said the the six-woman two-man
jury discussed the disparity.
"We felt like we had way more information from Apple and we
were left wondering why we hadn't gotten other information from
Samsung," said Goldman-Hall, a therapist.
Samsung spokeswoman Lauren Restuccia said the company is
disappointed by the verdict, especially because one of the
patents in the case has been recently deemed invalid by the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office. Apple is contesting that finding.
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said it was grateful to the
jury for imposing costs on Samsung, though she said the case has
been more about protecting innovation than winning money.
Samsung manufactures phones that use the Android operating
system, which is developed by Google. In addition to
the fight over money, Apple is seeking a permanent injunction
against several older Samsung phones. Koh had previously
rejected such a sales ban, but earlier this week the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ordered her to reconsider.
Nick Rodelli, a lawyer and adviser to institutional
investors for CFRA Research in Maryland, said injunctions are
much more important in these legal battles than monetary awards.
Still, he said, the verdict shows that Apple's narrative was
persuasive to a second jury drawn from Silicon Valley.
"A jury award on the high end of the range is a modestly
positive signal for Apple," Rodelli said.
Colleen Allen, the jury forewoman, said Apple did not enjoy
a home field advantage from having the trial so close to the
iPhone maker's headquarters in Cupertino. Both companies are
global players, she said, and while Apple engineers may be based
in Northern California, its products are manufactured overseas.
The jurors based their decision on the evidence, said Allen,
a 36-year old nurse.
"Samsung could've come up with a little more evidence,"
Allen said.
The case is likely to drag on as Samsung appeals both
verdicts, said Brian Love, a professor at Santa Clara Law in
Silicon Valley.
"Litigation between the parties is far from over, and there
is no end in sight," Love said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by
Gary Hill, Phil Berlowitz and Andrew Hay)