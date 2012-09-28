Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Sept 28 A U.S. appeals court granted Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's request that a lower court judge should consider whether to dissolve a sales ban against the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which had been won by Apple Inc.
The ruling on Friday came from the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington.
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.