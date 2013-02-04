UPDATE 1-From no-hoper to crowd-puller, British Labour leader Corbyn gains ground
* Campaign team says momentum growing quickly (Changes date, adds polling details, quotes)
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected Apple Inc's request that the full court immediately hear the company's request for a permanent injunction against the sale of several Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones.
A lower court judge had rejected Apple's bid for a permanent injunction. In its ruling on Monday, the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., said a three-judge panel will first consider Apple's appeal, and the full appeals court would not decide whether to hear the case until after that.
* Campaign team says momentum growing quickly (Changes date, adds polling details, quotes)
* Daimler to take minority stake in Beijing Electric Vehicle Co.