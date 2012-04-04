By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 4
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 A U.S. judge largely
sided with Apple on Wednesday over how several technical terms
will be defined in its patent fight against Samsung over
smartphones and tablets.
Deciding on the meaning of certain terms, known as claim
construction orders, helps to define the scope of a party's
patent rights and can often shape the course of litigation.
Apple sued Samsung in the United States last year, saying
the South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and
tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad. Samsung then
countersued Apple.
The claim construction order released on Wednesday by U.S.
District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, defines eight
terms relating to seven different patents in the case. Koh opted
for Apple's preferred interpretation on five of the terms, and
Samsung's for two of them, according to the ruling.
Koh blended language that had been suggested by both
companies for another of the terms, interpretation of the word
"applet."
Representatives for the companies could not immediately be
reached for comment on Wednesday.
The case is scheduled for trial in July. However, the
Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral
arguments on Friday in Apple's attempt to stop the sale of some
Galaxy products before trial. Koh had rejected Apple's request.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.