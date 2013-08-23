By Dan Levine
Aug 23 Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd do not have to make public the
financial details submitted to a U.S. court during high-profile
patent litigation, a federal appeals panel ruled on Friday.
The Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington
reversed a lower court ruling that ordered the two companies to
disclose portions of documents that contain profit and sales
information.
"We recognize the importance of protecting the public's
interest in judicial proceedings and of facilitating its
understanding of those proceedings," the three-judge appeals
panel decided. "That interest, however, does not extend to mere
curiosity about the parties' confidential information where that
information is not central to a decision on the merits."
Representatives for Apple and Samsung declined to comment.
Peter Scheer, executive director of the First Amendment
Coalition - an advocacy group that argued in the appeals court
to have the information disclosed - said he was disappointed in
the outcome for the Apple/Samsung case.
However, Scheer said the ruling is not all bad for public
access to court records. For instance, the ruling says companies
cannot keep information secret in court merely by calling it a
trade secret, and judges must scrutinize those secrecy requests,
Scheer said.
"If all the cases that come after this one adhere loosely to
the legal requirements articulated in this decision," Scheer
said, "then those trials will be infinitely more open and
transparent than otherwise would have been the case."
Apple and Samsung have been waging patent litigation across
the globe since 2011, climaxing in a high-profile trial last
year in San Jose, California. A jury awarded Apple over $1
billion, but U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh later slashed the
award and ordered a retrial on some of the damages.
In the run-up to trial last year, attorneys for both sides
submitted several documents to the court that contained
financial details in order to calculate damages. The details
were redacted, and Reuters filed motions in the court to unseal
the documents.
Koh ruled against Apple and Samsung, saying the public's
interest in understanding the proceedings outweighed the
companies' rights to keep the information secret. However, the
appeals court unanimously disagreed.
"While protecting the public's interest in access to the
courts, we must remain mindful of the parties' right to access
those same courts upon terms which will not unduly harm their
competitive interest," Judge Sharon Prost wrote.
The case in the Federal Circuit is Apple Inc vs. Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd et al., 12-1600.