AMSTERDAM, June 20 A Dutch court ordered Apple
Inc to pay damages to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
over a patent violation in the Netherlands, the
latest twist in the global legal battle waged by the two rival
phone and computer makers.
Apple and Samsung have been suing each other in about a
dozen countries for the last few years as they compete globally
for consumers in the fast-growing markets for smart phones and
tablet computers.
The U.S. company has accused Samsung of "slavishly" copying
the iPhone and iPad tablet through products that run on Google's
Android software. The Korean firm has counter-sued with
claims accusing Apple of infringing its patents.
A court in The Hague ruled Apple had violated a Samsung
patent used in some of Apple's phones and tablet computers to
connect to the Internet, and said damages should be based on
certain iPhone and iPad sales in the Netherlands.
The violation applies to iPhone 3G, 3GS, and 4 and iPad 1
and 2, the court said.
Damages should be based on Dutch sales figures since Aug. 4,
2010, which the court said was the date when Apple could have
known it was violating Samsung's patent.
A Samsung spokeswoman said she did not know whether the
ruling had any international implications, nor did she know how
much money Samsung would ask for.
An Apple spokesman had no immediate comment.
The Dutch court dismissed three other patent infringements
claimed by Samsung.
Apple has a complex relationship with Samsung, a
conglomerate that makes computer chips, Galaxy smartphones and
televisions.
While Samsung's smartphones and tablet computers run on
Android and compete with Apple's products, Samsung is also a key
components supplier to Apple.