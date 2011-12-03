* Judge rejects Apple request for injunction-ruling
* Apple says Samsung “slavishly" copies iPhone and iPad
* Two companies engaged in global patent battle
By Dan Levine
Dec 2 Apple failed to convince a U.S.
judge to block Samsung Electronics from selling
Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the U.S. market, depriving the
iPhone and iPad maker of crucial leverage in a global patent
battle between the two companies.
In a ruling released late on Friday, U.S. District Judge
Lucy Koh in San Jose, California denied Apple's request for a
preliminary injunction against Samsung.
The two companies are engaged in a bruising legal battle
that includes more than 20 cases in 10 countries as the they
jostle for the top spot in the smartphone and tablet markets.
Earlier on Friday, an Australian court extended a halt on
sales of Samsung's latest Galaxy tablet in the country by at
least a week, as Apple appeals a ruling that had ended the ban.
Apple sued Samsung in the United States in April, saying the
South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets
"slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad.
But on Friday Koh rejected Apple's bid to ban sales of three
smartphone models, as well as the Samsung Tab 10.1.
"It is not clear that an injunction on Samsung's accused
devices would prevent Apple from being irreparably harmed," Koh
wrote.
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet on Friday referred to
previous Apple statements about the case, saying that Samsung's
"blatant copying is wrong."
Samsung spokesman Jason Kim said Samsung welcomed Koh's
opinion. "This ruling confirms our long-held view that Apple's
arguments lack merit," Kim said in an email.
Apple could still prevail in the overall lawsuit. But it's
inability to win a quick halt to Galaxy sales in the United
States comes as the stakes skyrocket in one of the fastest
growing consumer electronics markets.
UNDER PRESSURE
Global tablet sales are expected to explode to more than 50
million in 2011. Apple, which has sold more than 30 million
iPads so far, is expected to continue to dominate the market in
the near term.
Apple's new CEO Tim Cook is under pressure to show he can
fill the large shoes of his predecessor, late Silicon Valley
titan Steve Jobs. But in his first quarterly result unveiled as
permanent CEO, Apple stunned Wall Street, missing expectations
for the first time in years.
Analysts said customers held off buying iPhones in the
September quarter, waiting for the October launch of the latest
iPhone 4S.
But tablets proved a bright spot. The company moved 11.12
million units during the quarter despite attempts by various
manufacturers, including Samsung, to capture a slice of the
tablet market.
Now Amazon.com has also entered the fray with its
Kindle Fire tablet, but Samsung's Galaxy line-up is widely
deemed the closest rival in terms of capability and design to
the iPad.
Acknowledging the competition, Cook said it was "reasonable
to say" none of Apple's rivals have gained any traction, and he
expected the tablet market to be bigger than personal computer
in the long term.
In her ruling, Koh wrote that for some of the smartphones,
"Apple has established a likelihood of success on the merits at
trial."
Koh added that Apple would likely prove Samsung infringed
one of its tablet patents. However, Apple had not shown that it
was likely to overcome Samsung's challenges to the patent's
validity, Koh wrote.
Apple must demonstrate both infringement and validity to
succeed in its lawsuit.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.