July 2 A U.S. judge rejected on Monday Samsung Electronics Co. request to lift an injunction against U.S. sales of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, a tablet computer than runs on Google Inc's Android and competes with Apple Inc.'s iPad.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, granted Apple's request to block sale of the tablet. Samsung had asked the court to stay the injunction pending resolution of an appeal.