July 3 A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected a
request by Samsung Electronics Co. to lift a
pre-trial injunction against sales of its Galaxy Nexus phone,
another legal setback for the South Korean firm ahead of an
upcoming court battle with Apple Inc..
Last week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose,
California, granted Apple's request to block sales of the
smartphone. Samsung had asked the court to stay the injunction
pending resolution of an appeal.
On Monday, Koh rejected a similar request to lift a ban on
the U.S. sales of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1, a tablet computer
that runs on Google Inc's Android and is a competitor
of Apple's iPad.
The two injunctions were significant victories for Apple, as
such pre-trial injunctions are rarely granted.
Apple and Samsung, the world's largest consumer electronics
corporations, are waging legal war in around 10 countries,
accusing each other of patent violations as they vie for
supremacy in a fast-growing market for mobile devices.
Apple sued Samsung last year, accusing the South Korean
electronics maker of "slavishly" copying the iPhone and iPad.
Samsung denies the claim and countersued. The case is due to
come to court late this month and could have implications in
other jurisdictions.
The district court is not the last chance for Samsung to get
the injunctions lifted. Samsung has also appealed to a federal
appeals court in Washington, DC, which has exclusive
jurisdiction over intellectual property disputes.
As a condition of the Galaxy Nexus injunction, Appple was
ordered to post a bond in the amount of more than $95 million to
secure payment of any damages sustained by Samsung should the
injunction be deemed a wrongful decision later.
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet reiterated her previous
statement in the case, saying Samsung blatantly copied Apple's
products and that Apple must protect it's intellectual property.
Samsung did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The smartphone case is U.S. District Court, Northern
District of California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd et al, 12-00630.