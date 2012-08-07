* Original Mac icon designer says Samsung phones confused
her
* Overall impression of 11 phones and the iPhone was similar
By Edwin Chan
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug 7 The focus of Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics courtroom battle
shifted to the iPhone's iconic display on Tuesday, as the U.S.
company called on a former employee and award-winning graphic
designer to back up claims that Samsung gadgets look
"confusingly similar."
Susan Kare, who from 1982 to 1986 had a hand in designing
icons for the original Macintosh computers, scrutinized 11 of
the Korean firm's phones - including the Galaxy S and Epic 4G -
and found icons and layouts on screens to be very similar.
Apple is contending that buyers may confuse Samsung devices
with the iPhone, and accuses the Asian firm of copying designs
and features. Samsung, in turn, has accused Apple of violating
Samsung wireless technology patents.
Kare - who is also credited for Microsoft Corp
icons such as the "Notepad" and for its deck of "Solitaire" game
cards - testified that even she was fooled by a Samsung gadget
at a pre-trial meeting.
"There was a big conference table with many phones on it,
and some of them were on," said Kare, who followed the late
Steve Jobs to his NeXt computer startup in 1986 before starting
her own firm. "I could see the screen. I went to pick up the
iPhone to make a point about the user interface, and I was
holding a Samsung.
"I think of myself as someone who's pretty granular about
looking at graphics, and I mistook one for the other."
When it was Samsung's turn to cross-examine Kare, lead
attorney Charles Verhoeven switched on a Samsung phone and asked
Kare to tell the jury what she saw: a bright white Samsung logo.
In response to Kare's testimony that the icons looked
largely similar, Verhoeven shot back: "Have you ever seen
triangular icons?"
In an echo of Monday's testimony - when both sides
laboriously noted similarities and differences between devices -
Verhoeven painstakingly called attention to visual differences
between common icons on the iPhone and Samsung's gadgets. They
included the short-messaging and calendar buttons.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a high-wattage
patent dispute, mirroring a fierce battle for industry supremacy
between two rivals that control more than half of worldwide
smartphone sales.
The trial playing out in downtown San Jose is one of many
disputes between the two around the world that analysts see as
partly aimed at curbing the spread of Google Inc's
Android, the world's most used mobile software.
Tuesday's testimony focused on the iPhone's familiar front
face, with its outsized square icons, switching tack from
Monday's meticulous review of uniform displays and bezels.
Kare pointed to numerous similarities on Samsung phones,
including rounded corners, a range of icon styles from
retro-plain to stylized, and an evenly spaced grid.
"It is my opinion that the overall collection of graphic
features that makes the overall visual impression could be
confusing to a consumer," Kare told the packed courtroom.
Research in Motion Ltd's Blackberry Torch was held
up as an example of how smartphone displays might be
differentiated.
"You can do a design without having it be confusingly
similar," she said.
APPLE TAPS EXPERT TO TALK BRAND VALUE
The trial has granted Silicon Valley an unprecedented peek
behind the curtain of Apple's famously secretive design and
marketing machine, and unearthed internal Samsung documents in
which the Korean company saw the iPhone as a competitive threat
and sought to match it.
Apple's lawyers on Tuesday brought on marketing expert and
New York University lecturer Russell Winer to discuss the value
of Apple's brand as embodied in the iPhone and iPad, which
reinvigorated a then-moribund tablet computer market in 2010.
Samsung "viewed the iPad as a target, one to be emulated,
and one to be studied carefully for future refinement," he said.
Winer then read from an internal Samsung document - one of many
Apple's camp has produced in past days.
"People don't think (the industrial design) of Samsung
touchphones are ground breaking," according to the document.
"Nothing stands out as something consumers have never seen,"
Winer recited. He stopped short of saying Samsung might have
actually intended to copy Apple products.
Samsung strategy chief Justin Denison has said executives
sometimes resort to hyperbole internally to motivate and
energize their troops, and that any comments upholding the Apple
model might be construed as such.
Apple has ceded pole position in smartphones but remains the
leader in tablets, holding fast to its lead as rival products
from Motorola, Research in Motion, Hewlett Packard and
others have fizzled out. But Samsung is gaining ground.
Speculation has mounted that Apple plans to make a mini-iPad
to take on cheaper gadgets from its Korean rival, as well as
from Google and Amazon.
On Friday, lawyers showed Apple Vice President Eddy Cue, in
a January 2011 email, urging then-Chief Operating Officer Tim
Cook to build a mini-iPad because he believed there was a market
for a seven-inch tablet. Late co-founder Steve Jobs was
receptive to the idea, according to Cue's email.